West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Shares Gap Up to $89.45

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $89.45, but opened at $91.35. West Fraser Timber shares last traded at $92.96, with a volume of 19,259 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFG. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.
The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth $372,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,845,000 after buying an additional 47,956 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,087,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,070,000 after buying an additional 448,538 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,155,000 after buying an additional 155,275 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,170,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,766,000 after buying an additional 252,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile (NYSE:WFG)
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.
