West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Shares Gap Up to $89.45

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $89.45, but opened at $91.35. West Fraser Timber shares last traded at $92.96, with a volume of 19,259 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFG. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.00.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $2.41. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 29.88%. West Fraser Timber’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 25.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth $372,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,845,000 after buying an additional 47,956 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,087,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,070,000 after buying an additional 448,538 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,155,000 after buying an additional 155,275 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,170,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,766,000 after buying an additional 252,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

