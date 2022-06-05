PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $15.90

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.90, but opened at $16.58. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 25,726 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently commented on PAGS. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Itaú Unibanco upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.76.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.67.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 15.7% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.