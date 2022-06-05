PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $15.90

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.90, but opened at $16.58. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 25,726 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAGS. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Itaú Unibanco upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.76.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.67.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $579.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.40 million. On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 15.7% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

