ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $3.34

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.42. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 17,606 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56.
ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
