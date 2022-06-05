ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $3.34

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.42. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 17,606 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

