Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Up to $8.52

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $8.76. Barclays shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 10,180 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCS. BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.35) to GBX 260 ($3.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.40) to GBX 200 ($2.53) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 15.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Barclays by 27.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 430,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 92,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Barclays by 127.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

