Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Up to $40.26

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.26, but opened at $42.45. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $44.12, with a volume of 9,748 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRTX. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.21.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

About Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.