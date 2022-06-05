Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Up to $41.18

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.18, but opened at $44.27. Kohl’s shares last traded at $42.18, with a volume of 64,255 shares traded.

KSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.87.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

