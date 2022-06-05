Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.44

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

STRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRY. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000.

About Starry Group (NYSE:STRY)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

