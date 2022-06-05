Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Stock Price Down 25%

Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Rating) traded down 25% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 230,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 700,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Lavras Gold Company Profile (CVE:LGC)

Lavras Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold project located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The Lavras do Sul gold project is an advanced exploration stage property that covers approximately 190 square kilometers and comprises approximately 23 prospects.

