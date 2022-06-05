Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.92

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.93, with a volume of 480927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.40. The company has a market cap of C$598.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.33.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

