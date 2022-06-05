BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Price Down 7.6%

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$90.39 and last traded at C$92.91. Approximately 90,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 289,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$100.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOO shares. CIBC upped their price target on BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Northcoast Research lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on BRP from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$138.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$100.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$99.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 11.31.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion. On average, research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 12.0299993 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

BRP Company Profile (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

