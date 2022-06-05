MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Stock Price Down 20%

Shares of MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Rating) dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 271,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 231,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.73.

About MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK)

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth element deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan property that covers an area of 19,380 hectares located to the east of Sudbury in Northern Ontario.

