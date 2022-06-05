MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Stock Price Down 20%

Shares of MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Rating) dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 271,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 231,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.73.
About MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK)
