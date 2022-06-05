TheStreet Downgrades Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.58.

NYSE SPR opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 174.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $11,302,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 108.7% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 59,178 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 10.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 59,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $687,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

