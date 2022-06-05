Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $35.69.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $2.03. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 36.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,540,000 after acquiring an additional 578,684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

