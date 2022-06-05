1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 1stdibs.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Barclays cut their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut 1stdibs.Com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.48 million and a P/E ratio of -5.72. 1stdibs.Com has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44.

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 14,751 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $80,392.95. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 188,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter valued at $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

