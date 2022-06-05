TheStreet Lowers Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GBDC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.17.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 86.36%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 20,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 44.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

