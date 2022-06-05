TheStreet Downgrades HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on HireQuest in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HireQuest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ HQI opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $203.82 million, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.87. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). HireQuest had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 25.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HireQuest will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. HireQuest’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other HireQuest news, Director Jack A. Olmstead bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in HireQuest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HireQuest by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HireQuest by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HireQuest by 38.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

