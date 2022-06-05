TheStreet Lowers Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.00.

NOVT opened at $122.30 on Wednesday. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $114.31 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Novanta by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

