Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Adicet Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.78.

ACET stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $460 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.61. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 million. Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $167,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 120,711 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,628,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 69,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio (Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

