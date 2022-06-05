FY2026 EPS Estimates for Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Lowered by Analyst

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Makita in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.50.
Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Makita had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion.
MKTAY stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. Makita has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $65.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.93.
About Makita (Get Rating)
Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.
