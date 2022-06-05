FY2026 EPS Estimates for Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Lowered by Analyst

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Makita in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.50.

Get Makita alerts:

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Makita had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Makita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Makita from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

MKTAY stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. Makita has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $65.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.93.

About Makita (Get Rating)

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.