Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.10.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.39) to GBX 95 ($1.20) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.83.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $1.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

