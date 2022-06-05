Chewy, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chewy in a report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chewy to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Chewy stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $97.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,428 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 426.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,038 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,977,000 after acquiring an additional 552,115 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 263.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,794,000 after acquiring an additional 519,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 41.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,295,000 after acquiring an additional 510,278 shares in the last quarter.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

