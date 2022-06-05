Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Subaru in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.09.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subaru from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $8.92 on Friday. Subaru has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

