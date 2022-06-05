Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.65 Per Share

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Stelco in a research report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.51.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Stelco from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Stelco has a one year low of C$21.00 and a one year high of C$26.50.

