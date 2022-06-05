Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 7,676.91%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SAGE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sage Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.32.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $36.79. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director George Golumbeski acquired 8,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

