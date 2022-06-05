Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Coverage Initiated at Exane BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a €59.00 ($63.44) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Andritz from €60.00 ($64.52) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Andritz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

OTCMKTS ADRZY opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. Andritz has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

