Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alstom from €50.00 ($53.76) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alstom from €47.00 ($50.54) to €44.00 ($47.31) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alstom from €37.50 ($40.32) to €38.00 ($40.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. Alstom has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

