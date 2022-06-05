CSFB Increases Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target to C$2.25

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TWM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.00.

TWM opened at C$1.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.31. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$550.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$534.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$434.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

