Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$90.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$87.25 to C$90.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s current price.

TOU has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.46.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TSE:TOU opened at C$76.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$25.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$29.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.20.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 9.3699992 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$689,313.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,447,594.10. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$48.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,744,973 shares in the company, valued at C$421,777,043.77. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,342 shares of company stock worth $1,294,256.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.