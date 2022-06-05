TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Receives Hold Rating from US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$70.76.

TSE TRP opened at C$73.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$72.61 billion and a PE ratio of 22.49. TC Energy has a one year low of C$57.71 and a one year high of C$74.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$72.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.4400005 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.85%.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Bevin Mark Wirzba bought 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$72.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,912.77. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$853,140.86. Also, Senior Officer G. Glenn Menuz sold 16,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.00, for a total transaction of C$1,201,834.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,684 shares of company stock worth $533,840 and have sold 83,120 shares worth $6,057,773.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

