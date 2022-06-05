Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has C$10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$12.00.

MRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price target on Martinrea International and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martinrea International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.25.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

TSE MRE opened at C$9.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$759.47 million and a P/E ratio of 33.87. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$7.43 and a one year high of C$14.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.70.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$990.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 2.5299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 66,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$541,873.80. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,568,400. Insiders have acquired 24,170 shares of company stock worth $201,252 in the last three months.

Martinrea International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.