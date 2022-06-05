Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Down 6.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $52.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Roblox traded as low as $30.83 and last traded at $31.24. 139,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 42,218,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.65.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock worth $1,481,106 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,259,000 after acquiring an additional 575,746 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Roblox by 225.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 2.29.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. Roblox’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

