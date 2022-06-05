Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.74, but opened at $22.55. Quanex Building Products shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 804 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.37. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $137,820.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 25,426 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,140,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $764.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

