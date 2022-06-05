Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) vs. Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Head to Head Contrast

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) and Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Sidus Space shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Deutsche Telekom shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sidus Space and Deutsche Telekom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sidus Space N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Telekom 6.46% 8.53% 2.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sidus Space and Deutsche Telekom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sidus Space $1.41 million 20.58 N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Telekom $128.72 billion 0.76 $4.94 billion $1.70 12.13

Deutsche Telekom has higher revenue and earnings than Sidus Space.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sidus Space and Deutsche Telekom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sidus Space 0 0 0 0 N/A Deutsche Telekom 0 0 8 0 3.00

Deutsche Telekom has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.52%. Given Deutsche Telekom’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Deutsche Telekom is more favorable than Sidus Space.

Summary

Deutsche Telekom beats Sidus Space on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sidus Space Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite engineering and integration; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit constellation; payloads integrations for test and operational missions; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies. The company also offers hardware solutions consisting of an external flight test platform to develop, test, and fly experiments, as well as delivers hardware, materials, and advanced electronics on the international space station; and space station integrated kinetic launcher for orbital payload systems. It serves commercial space, aerospace, defense, underwater marine, and other commercial and government customers. Sidus Space, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida. Sidus Space, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Craig Technical Consulting, Inc.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers. The company also provides mobile voice and data services to consumers and business customers; sells mobile devices and other hardware products; and sells mobile services to resellers and to companies that purchases and markets network services to third parties, such as mobile virtual network operators. In addition, it offers internet services; internet-based TV products and services; and information and communication technology systems for multinational corporations and public sector institutions with an infrastructure of data centers and networks under the T-Systems brand, as well as call center services. The company has 242 million mobile customers and 22 million broadband customers, as well as 27 million fixed-network lines. Deutsche Telekom AG has a collaboration with VMware, Inc. on cloud-based open and intelligent virtual RAN platform to bring agility to radio access networks for existing LTE and future 5G networks; and partnership with Microsoft to deliver high-performance cloud computing experiences. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

