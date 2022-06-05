Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Up 10.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) rose 10.2% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.27. Approximately 125,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,730,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Specifically, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,341,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,489,000 after purchasing an additional 143,866 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,337,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,957,000 after buying an additional 1,704,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,428,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,692,000 after buying an additional 20,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,845,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,981,000 after buying an additional 1,752,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

