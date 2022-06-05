JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) received a €67.00 ($72.04) price objective from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of JOST Werke in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of JOST Werke in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

JST stock opened at €40.40 ($43.44) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.42. The stock has a market cap of $601.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97. JOST Werke has a 1 year low of €34.05 ($36.61) and a 1 year high of €56.80 ($61.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

