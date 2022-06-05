Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €102.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €102.00 ($109.68) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($112.90) target price on Brenntag in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($103.23) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($94.09) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($88.17) price target on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €99.00 ($106.45) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €93.65 ($100.70).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €72.50 ($77.96) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €72.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €74.76. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($46.30) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($60.48).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

