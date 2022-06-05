Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $62.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.12. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

