Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BJ. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $74.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day moving average is $63.87.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,944,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after acquiring an additional 925,238 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13,280.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 782,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,988,000 after acquiring an additional 776,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

