FY2023 EPS Estimates for Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Internet Initiative Japan in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $1.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Internet Initiative Japan’s FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of IIJIY opened at $35.13 on Friday. Internet Initiative Japan has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, and wireless LAN; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for network, mail, Web, endpoint, ID management and authentication, and security assesment/consulting.

