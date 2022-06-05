Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Offerpad Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Offerpad Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 9.69.

Shares of NYSE:OPAD opened at 4.91 on Friday. Offerpad Solutions has a 12-month low of 2.96 and a 12-month high of 20.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 5.30.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.13. The business had revenue of 1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 880.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ryan Ohara purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

