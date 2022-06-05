B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.82.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 6.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.60. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $38.48 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 122.62% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at $475,763,000. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at $222,779,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at $104,673,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at $89,991,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

