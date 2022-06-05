Information Services Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Information Services in a research note issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now expects that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.66.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.20 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ISV. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of ISV stock opened at C$21.84 on Friday. Information Services has a 12-month low of C$19.50 and a 12-month high of C$33.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$382.11 million and a P/E ratio of 11.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.77%.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

