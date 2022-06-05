Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 122.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.48 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 6.75.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co. (Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.