Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

VSCO opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $38.48 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 122.62%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 32,206 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $778,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $3,039,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $719,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

