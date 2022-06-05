B. Riley Comments on Dycom Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dycom Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

NYSE:DY opened at $95.95 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.