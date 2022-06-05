Salesforce, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Salesforce in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.80.

CRM stock opened at $184.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.51. The stock has a market cap of $183.99 billion, a PE ratio of 179.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $459,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $609,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $26,965,080. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

