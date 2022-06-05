Brokers Set Expectations for CloudMD Software & Services Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:DOC)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for CloudMD Software & Services in a report released on Tuesday, May 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of CloudMD Software & Services from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.