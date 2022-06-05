Brokers Set Expectations for CloudMD Software & Services Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:DOC)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for CloudMD Software & Services in a report released on Tuesday, May 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of CloudMD Software & Services from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

CVE DOC opened at C$0.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$149.60 million and a PE ratio of -3.97. CloudMD Software & Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.48.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

