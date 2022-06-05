Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Salesforce, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Salesforce in a report released on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRM. OTR Global cut Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.80.

CRM opened at $184.91 on Friday. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.51. The company has a market capitalization of $183.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.53, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total transaction of $420,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,333,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $26,965,080. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

