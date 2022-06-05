Hibbett, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hibbett in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will earn $2.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.38. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s FY2024 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.56). Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HIBB. Benchmark reduced their target price on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hibbett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

HIBB opened at $49.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average is $56.46. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hibbett by 766.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hibbett in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 11.52%.

About Hibbett (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.