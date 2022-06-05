Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Capital Southwest Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Capital Southwest in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.08% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $553.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 101.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 56.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 213,942 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 374,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 4.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 80.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 84,817 shares in the last quarter. 24.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

